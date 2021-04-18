Margaret Yvonne Bones (Mickey)
APRIL 22, 1942 — OCT. 24, 2020
ONTARIO
Margaret Yvonne Bones beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, aged 78, went home to be with our Father in heaven on October 24, 2020.
Margaret was born on April 22, 1942 in Douglas Arizona to Laura and Albert W. East Sr. She was the youngest of four children which included Jeannette, Albert Jr. and Walter Clint.
Margaret was born during WWII. Her father Albert went to join the fight and her mother Laura relocated their family to Portland, Oregon where she spent the majority of her childhood. It was there that Margaret made some of her best lifelong friends.
In 1956, Margaret’s mother, Laura, remarried a wonderful man, Loren V. Mitchell. He was like a father to Margaret for the next 49 years until his passing in 2005.
In 1960, Margaret met and fell in love with her future husband Richard “Dik” Bones . They later married on April 25, 1961 and had 4 beautiful children. Their first child Tauni, was born in 1962, followed by their son Clint who passed away before the age of one. In 1965 a second daughter, Dezra, was born and Pearre, their final child born in 1968.
Mickey, as most of you knew her, was a warm, compassionate and vibrant woman who had a heart of gold and a love for her Father in Heaven. She had the unique ability to love, not only her family, who were her passion, but all she met.
Using that ability to love, Mickey became a Foster Parent. For 25 years she was mom to over 1000 children, many who call her mom to this day. In her retirement she opened her home one last time to welcome yet one more person into the family, Flavio, who truly became like another son to her.
In her time, she was the Queen Bee! She was a loving protector, mother to hundreds, a caregiver. She was a healer, a dancer, a poet and a painter. She was a teacher, a story teller and a quilter. She was a Mac-n-cheese maker, a fried chicken master. And, she was a cat lover! But most of all she was a God loving mama and a crazy fun Boney (grandma)!
She was our biggest support, our best cheerleader and a source of strength and comfort, She will be missed by all, but her memory will live on in us forever. We love you and were so blessed to have you in our lives!
Mickey was preceded in death by her Mother-Laura, Father-Albert Sr, Step-Father-Loren, Husband-Dik, Brother-Walter Clint, Brother-Albert Jr., Son-Clint and Nephew-Sean. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister/brother-in-law, sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Christian Life Fellowship in Ontario, OR @ 11am. Graveside services for Family Only will be immediately following.
The Family has requested that those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a charitable donation to the Ontario Feral Cat Project in lieu of flowers.