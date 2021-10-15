Margaret Elaine “Peg” Shurts, 91, of New Plymouth, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at home in New Plymouth.
Peg was born August 4, 1930 to Everett and Mary Anne (Pritzl) Shurts in New Plymouth, Idaho. She attended schools in New Plymouth, graduating from St. Teresa’s Academy in Boise in 1948. Following graduation, she worked for Monroe Business Machines (later Litton Industries) for 40 years. Peg was an excellent branch secretary/office manager. After Litton and before retirement, she worked for four years for Idaho Photocopy.
Peg was an excellent cook, loved to try new foods and recipes. She also loved to read, explore family history, travel (four times to Europe and many times to Hawaii), sew, always thoughtful, remembering friends and family alike with cards and letters. As the oldest of seven, she was a real help to her parents and much loved by her siblings and nieces and nephews.
Peg was very close to her Catholic Faith, a member of St. John’s Cathedral parish in Boise for many years and later Corpus Christi in Fruitland. She made many lifelong friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers Tom and Don; and a sister Lois Houser. She is survived by her sisters Joanie Hally (Patrick) and Helen Fritz of New Plymouth; a brother Jim Shurts (Cheryl) of Richland WA; and by many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will start at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Mass held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 20th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Peg’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Shurts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.