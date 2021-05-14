Margaret Russell NOV. 23, 1919 — MAY 2, 2021
PAYETTE
In her 102nd year, Margaret Russell, nee Averill, passed away in her own home. Growing up near Gold Beach, Oregon she learned the skills and lessons that she relied on to live a life of caring and giving. She will be remembered as the consummate hostess, author/storyteller, animal (cat!) and nature lover, as well as a generous individual. Margaret, with her positive nature, possessed a gift for making friends. She often shared her special baked goods as a ‘thank you’ or ‘thinking of you.’ She valued hard work, education, fun and a good joke. Margaret was a lady, appreciating clothes, scarves and jewelry. Her love of life enriched the lives of many. The sparkle in Margaret’s blue eyes will be missed. “To charm, to strengthen and to teach: these are the three great chords of might.” -Longfellow