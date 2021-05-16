Marco (Tony) Antonio Garcia
DEC. 21, 1958 — MAY 5, 2021
ONTARIO
Tony passed away at his home on Marysville Wa at the age of 62. Tony was born on Dec 21,1958 to Francisco and Apolonia Garcia in Eagle Pass, Texas. Tony grew up in Ontario and Payette area where he attended school. Tony worked for Ore-Ida Foods from 1977-1993 where he moved to Washington State to work for Conagra Foods until his early retirement.
Tony Loved playing guitar, drawing and spending time with his children and grandchildren to which he loved dearly.
He is survived by his ex- wife Irma Perez, his children Stephanie Garcia, Erica Garcia Kingsley, Mark Garcia, Jennifer Garcia and Eric Garcia. His Grand Children Tyler and Layla. His Brothers Frank, Joe, Luis, Oscar, and Sisters Carmen, Maria, Apolonia and Heidi.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Apolonia.
A Memorial will be Scheduled at a later day.