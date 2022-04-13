Marc Steven Shigeta AUG. 4, 1948 — APRIL 1, 2022
NEW PLYMOUTH
Marc Steven Shigeta passed away April 1, 2022 at the age of 73. Marc was born August 4, 1948 in Ontario, OR to Gorge and Diane Shigeta. He spent much of his childhood helping run the family farm and graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1966. He went on to obtain a degree in Accountancy from the University of Idaho in 1971 where he also was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. In 1973, Marc went to work for Boise Cascade as an internal auditor until moving back to run the family farm in 1974.
He met Patsy Hunt-Shigeta in high school and they were married in 1973. Soon they started their family, for which he was a constant source of strength and influence. While continuing to farm and raise his family, Marc also became very involved in the community spending time on the Noble Ditch Board and local Payette Valley Cooperative board. He ran for Payette County Commissioner in 2001, and was still an active commissioner at the time of his death. During his tenure over the past 21 years, he served on many committees and boards, including ICRMP, Idaho Association of Counties, the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the Region 3 Behavioral Health Executive Committee, RC&D, Leadership in Agriculture and several others. Marc was a strong voice throughout his involvement, especially for the agricultural community.
Marc always said the day he thinks he knows what is best for his constituents is the day he should retire. He believed in serving the community and was willing to fight, even if it wasn’t the popular position. He raised his children with the same ethics that he demonstrated for the community. He believed in the importance of agriculture and working hard and continued to do so during his final days. He was excited to continue to serve the community for another term and ready to start the farming season.
Marc is survived by his wife, Patsy, his children, Justin Shigeta (Alanna), Todd Shigeta (Audrey), Amanda Shigeta (Jason), Eric Rinker (Rochelle); 3 grandchildren, Haily Shigeta, Gavin Shigeta, and Vincent Shigeta; 5 step-grandchildren, Vero, Genevieve, Aeden, Kobe & Tristan; his mother, Diane Shigeta; and 8 siblings, Pamela Kawamura, Georgiane Senda (Warren), Leslie Thode, Greig Shigeta, Alan Shigeta, Ginger Cuttlers (Jon), Bridget Smoke (Geoff), and Garrin Shigeta (Angela); numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family Nic Hamilton, Chet Folsom, Matt Kessler and Joe Pattee. Marc was preceded in death by his brother Gregory Alan; father, Gorge Shigeta; grandparents, Atsumatsu and Otei Shigeta.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hannah Martyn for staying with Marc until family arrived and have appreciated all the support from friends and family through this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the Four Rivers Cultural Center Theater in Ontario, OR. Please park in the TVCC parking lot on the back side of the building, as the street in the front will be closed for another event.