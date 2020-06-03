M. R. ‘Dick’ Kline
April 9, 1950 - May 31, 2020
FORMERLY OF NYSSA AND ONTARIO
Marlin Richard “Dick” Kline, 70, a resident of the Cornelius community, died Sunday evening, May 31, 2020 at his home.
Private Family Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery, 690 Hilltop Road in Nyssa, Oregon. A Flag Honor Presentation will follow under the direction of the Oregon Honor Guard. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a future date.
Marlin Richard Kline was born April 9, 1950 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of the late Marlin E. Kline and Rita M. (Morrison) Kline. He was raised and received his education in New England and graduated from Wayland, Mass. High School, class of 1968. After serving in the army, he attended Oregon State University, receiving a B.S. degree in marketing. He then attended Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois receiving a master’s degree in Business Administration.
He was a Veteran of the Vietnam conflict, having joined the United States Army on September 9, 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. Dick served for nearly three years in the CO “A”, 519th MI BN, until he received his honorable discharge on June 9, 1971 at the rank of SGT E-5. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Dick was united in marriage to Mary C. Haburchak on September 1, 1973 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Nyssa, Oregon. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary this past September. Following their graduation from OSU, they lived in the Midwest cities of Chicago and Toledo, Nyssa, Oregon and Ontario, Oregon until 2002 when they moved to Cornelius where they have resided since.
He owned and operated Kline’s Hardware and More (Coast to Coast) store in Nyssa from 1979 to 2002. Dick then served as a City Manager for the cities of Vale, Oregon; Ontario, Oregon; Cornelius, Oregon and Vernonia, Oregon until he retired in 2006.
Dick served on the Nyssa School Board. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge Aerie #2134 in Nyssa; the Kiwanis Club in Ontario; the Nyssa and Cornelius Chamber of Commerce and was a member of St. Alexander Catholic Church in Cornelius. Among his special interests, he enjoyed home improvement projects, woodworking, gardening and golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marlin and Rita Kline.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, of the family home in Cornelius; his four daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Jonathan Ellingson of Dallas, Oregon; Ellen and Christian Petersen of Portland; Beth and Matthew Colt of Portland; and Sarah and Evan Martin of Portland; and his son, Joseph Kline of Enterprise, Oregon; his two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Nelleke Kline of Tigard, Oregon and Daniel and Ruth Kline of Woodridge, Illinois. He is also survived by eight grandchildren Nik and Coral Ellingson; Louis and Frances Petersen; Eloise and Nathan Colt; and Clara and Henry Martin; and nieces and nephews.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
