M.F. “Bud” Strey, 94, passed away on July 17, 2021. He will be laid to rest in the fall with full Military Honors. Date and time to be announced.
Bud was born Feb. 16, 1927 in Payette, ID. He grew up on a small farm on the Oregon slope with his parents, sister, and brother.
Bud bought a car and drove taxi in his early twenties. One evening after the movie theater closed, a young woman named Emily climbed into the back of his cab and stole his heart for eternity. They married on Dec. 31, 1949.
Bud took a job at Johnson Tire Co. where he worked 6 days a week, 10 hours a day. He was then drafted into the Army and served as military police.
After returning home, he obtained his real estate license with his wife and would sell real estate for over 20 years.
In the eighties, the family opened Valley Topper Sales where Bud worked until retirement.
After becoming a widower Bud was offered a job delivering prescriptions to Council and back two days a week for Ontario Pharmacy. He loved the drive and the people he met. He then retired in his 80’s.
Bud will live on in the hearts and minds of his family and friends, and will always be known as a loving soul. Buds bright smile and innocent chuckle will never be forgotten by the lucky people who knew him.
Bud is survived by his children, grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
His is preceded in death by a son.
To plant a tree in memory of M.F. Strey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.