Lyle Lee Sinclair passed away on December 1st at the Boise VA Medical Center at the age of 71 surrounding by his family. He was born January 10th 1950 in McCall Idaho. His family later moved to Weiser Idaho where he graduated from high school and later joined the Navy. It was during this time that Lyle picked up a guitar and his love for music began to soar. This love carried him through his entire life. He loved being on the stage while sharing his music with family and friends up until the very end. Lyle loved his community and made friends with everyone he crossed paths. He will forever be remembered by his tremendous musical talent, his smile, his laughter, and his witty personality that was contagious to everyone he met. There’s a saying “a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work”. While Lyle lived everyday to the fullest he could go fishing all day, never get a bite, and still call it a good day. Lyle loved his little dog, Abby, often sharing a bowl of ice cream together in the evenings.
Lyle is survived by his wonderful wife of 35 years, Alice Sinclair; his daughters Lisa Sinclair and Jennifer Whittaker (Doug); two step-sons Brian Atwood (Kellie) and Rod Atwood (Michele); five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his brothers George Sinclair, Kyle Sinclair (twin), Glenn Sinclair and a sister, Esther. He was preceded in death by his father Ed Sinclair, mother Myrtle Sinclair, and sister Carol Lewallen. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Eagles Lodge in Boise. Rock in Peace Daddy-O
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm, and on Friday morning from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Payette, Idaho.