Lula “Marie” EllermanAPRIL 7, 1935 - AUG. 31, 2022
ONTARIO
Lula “Marie” Ellerman, known to her grandchildren simply as Nana, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022, after a long and full life. Marie was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Frederick Ellerman, who passed in 2007. She is survived, and will be missed, by her five children, Debbie, Donna, Doris, Rick and David, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Everyone who knew Marie would say that she had an incredible, and dare I say, racy sense of humor. She always tried to make people laugh, even if it was from the shock factor of a comment she made or how she reacted to a comment someone else made.
When she wasn’t making people laugh, she enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious treats for her family and friends. Marie believed that food was essential to everything from family gatherings to initiating friendships and everywhere in between. She was most famous for her beer bread, which was often the staple at family gatherings, and became a frequent gift to many of her providers, caregivers, neighbors and friends.
We would like to invite you to come share some of our stories and memories of Marie as we celebrate her life on October 6th, 2022 at Brookdale, located at 1372 SW 8th Avenue in Ontario at 2:00 p.m.
