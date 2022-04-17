Luella Jane “Janie” NugentMARCH 15, 1932 — APRIL 7, 2022
PAYETTE
Luella Jane “Janie” Nugent went home to her LORD on April 7, 2022.
Janie was born in Nampa, Idaho to Neal and Marie Shaffer on March 15, 1932. She resided in Star until soon after graduation from high school when she married Gale Nugent in September 1950. They purchased a trailer and drove it to Camp Polk Louisiana where Janie lived while Gale was in boot camp. After boot camp they drove the trailer back to Star, Idaho where Janie resided near her family while she worked for the Blue Cross in Boise until Gale’s return from the war.
Upon Gale’s return from Korea, Janie and Gale moved to Payette where they purchased milk routes and began hauling milk from the dairy farms throughout the Treasure Valley to local creameries. In the early 1970s Janie and Gale started the Payette Tire Center which they ran until 2005. Janie was the one who ran the businesses from scheduling, billing, taxes and beyond. Janie loved the interaction with everyone who came into the tire shop.
Having an abiding love of the Lord and her family, Janie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother with a wicked sense of humor. Janie was a voracious reader her whole life. She taught Sunday School for 70 years, starting at age 11 and was a Deaconess in her church for decades. Janie and Gale were married for over 71 years.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband Gale, parents, brother James Shaffer and daughter Kathy Rose. She is survived by her children Linda Ambalong and Tom Nugent (fiancé Michealle Flores), grandchildren Dustin, Abby, Andrew, Gus and Hannah (Daniel) Rose; Ryan (Chloe) Ambalong; Brooke Nugent; son-in-law Daniel Rose; and daughter-in-love Josee Freeman.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the staff of Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living in Fruitland where Janie resided for 11 months.
There will be a celebration of life at 2:00PM on Saturday April 23rd to be held at Treasure Valley Baptist Church, 386 N Verde Dr, Ontario, OR.
