Lucio Jimenez
DEC. 15, 1959 — JAN. 16, 2021
NYSSA
Lucio Esteban Jimenez, 61, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home in Nyssa, Oregon. Lucio was born on December 15,1959 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. He became a U. S. Citizen in 1992.
Lucio was a very well-known person in the community. He was a fun loving and caring person. He was known for always cracking jokes and would lift your spirits up if you were feeling down. He worked mostly in Agriculture and was a firefighter for the BLM.
Lucio is survived by his mother Maria Ofelia Jimenez; his brothers and sisters: Juanita Jimenez of Emmett, ID, Arturo & Maribel Jimenez of Nyssa, OR, Maria Ofelia Maldonado & Salvador Ruiz of East Moline, IL, Virginia Garcia & Frank Mendoza of Rock Island, IL; many nephews and nieces; and his longtime girlfriend and partner Tammy Apodaca of Nyssa, OR. He was preceded in death by his father Esteban Jimenez; sister Gloria Jimenez-Jaime; grandparents Hilario & Tomasa Jimenez; his uncle Reyes Jimenez; and aunt Mela Jimenez-Vargas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, January 23, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church located at 504 Locust Ave in Nyssa, Oregon. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, at the church in Nyssa, Thursday, January 21, with a Rosary at 7 PM. Condolences may be express at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300