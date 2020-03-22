Lucille Sallee Morgan
Sept. 23, 1923 - March 17, 2020
TWIN FALLS, FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Lucille Sallee Morgan passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Twin Falls, Idaho at the accomplished age of 96.
Lucille was born in Pocatello, Idaho on September 23, 1923, the oldest of three girls to A.C. (Cube) Sallee and Mabel Edholm Sallee. During the depression, her father worked for Skaggs Brothers and American Stores, with the family eventually settling in Nyssa, Oregon where her father opened his own grocery business. She graduated from Nyssa High School and it was here she obtained her life-long nickname of Sal. She continued her education at Oregon State University (then College), joining Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.
After college graduation she became a social worker for Payette County and because her parents charged her no room and board, she bought one of the first post-war new cars and spent much of the rest of her salary on her outstanding wardrobe. While on a date with someone else she met her future husband, Frank Theodore (Ted) Morgan, Jr. They were married on Aug. 1, 1948, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Nyssa.
Sal and Ted moved “to the ranch” shortly thereafter, raising among other things--their three children. She became involved in her husband and children’s busy lives, the local hospital auxiliary, blood drives, Sunday school, bridge groups and summer weekends at the cabin in McCall. She joined Ted in his aviation adventures. He bought her a Cessna (so he could fly it) and they took many trips together with family and friends. She and Ted were founding members of the Nyssa Couple’s Bridge Club and she remained a member for over 65 years.
After Ted’s death in 1997. She continued to live in the yellow house on Reece Avenue next door to her sister Helen and Gene and enjoyed travels to be near her children and grandchildren. In 2010 she moved to Assisted Living in Boise; then later to Twin Falls, Idaho where she has since resided. Always gracious, she is remembered for her beautifully set tables, great food, and as a supportive wife and mother. She had a weekly hair appointment for over six decades and accessorized until the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ted, and her daughter-in-law Tempy Morgan. She is survived by her children: Sallee (Gregg) Middlekauff of Twin Falls, Pete Morgan of Parma, and Jon (Debbie) Morgan of Costa Rica; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as her two sisters: Helen (Gene) Stunz of Boise and Mardi (Ray) Larson of Nampa.
Due to Coronavirus limitations there will be no funeral. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at 1 p.m., at the Nyssa City Hilltop Cemetery, celebrated by the Reverends Lauren and Robert Schoeck of Ascension Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank Grace Assisted Living and Encompass Home Hospice for their outstanding care of our mother.
