Louise Sweeney Apr 24, 1931 — Oct 31, 2020
Louise Sweeney, 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 31,2020 surrounded by her family. She was born at home to Porter and Marie Sexton in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the youngest and only girl of 4 children. At 17 she met and married Herbert Sweeney and together had 4 children. They remained married for 22 years spending the majority of this time in Winnemucca, Nevada. She later married Harrold Sweeney, staying married until his death for 31 years. They lived in several places including Star, Boise, Wilderness Ranch, and Crouch, Idaho. After Harrold’s passing, she moved to Payette to be near her daughters. Louise was first and foremost a mom to her 4 children and later to stepson Allyn. She had a love and uncommon tolerance for any and all kinds of animals her kids might bring home including but not limited to dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, goats, rats, lizards, a monkey, tortoises, and a variety of snakes. She often used these “guests” as an opportunity to teach us responsibility, compassion, care, and how to be respectful of all living things. Mom loved and valued learning and taught us to be curious and in awe of the world around us. She would often break out the occasional library book or the World Book Encyclopedias saying,” Let’s look it up!” in an effort to supplement these lessons. She loved to sew and created anything from our school clothes (mending included) to stunning quilts. She was game for any adventure that might present itself. Mom and Harrold bought a houseboat after retiring and explored the shores of Lake Meade. After they tired of life on the high seas, they sold the “Desert Gypsy”and trades it for a small travel trailer. They were able to visit national and state parks as well as many interesting spots along the way. On one of these trips, they befriended a couple from Switzerland who invited them there for a visit, one of life’s highlights for her. Following Harrold’s death, she adopted a sweet little dog named Molly and together they trained and were certified as pet therapist visiting patients at St. Luke’s Boise and Holy Rosary Medical Center in Ontario. She continued to serve as a volunteer at Holy Rosary for many years, a job she loved as she always had a heart for others. She was a genuine Christian, not only reading her Bible but LIVING the principles it held within its pages. She was the same person in private as she was in public, always friendly, forgiving and kind to all she met choosing to see the good in people or circumstances. She was always gentle in spirit and unwavering in her faith. She chose to love rather than judging others. Mom could be mildly corrupted to participate in all forms of silliness exercising her delightful sense of humor. She always led with a smile. She is survived by her daughters Eilene and Karen, sons Herb Jr. (Joy), Alan and Allyn (Mary) as well as numerous grand and great grandchildren. One of Mom’s greatest joys was reading but in her later years her vision declined until she could no longer see to read. She was able to continue by listening to audio books and spent many hours in her recliner holding a dog and listening to her beloved stories. If desired consider a contribution to the Idaho Talking Book Services at 325 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702 in her memory. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.