Louis Emil HeidelbergerNOV. 14, 1926 - JAN. 3, 2023
ONTARIO
Louis Emil Heidelberger, 96, of Ontario, OR died peacefully January 3, 2023 in Ontario, OR. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday January 20, 2023 at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Viewing will be Thursday 19, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel In Payette, ID. Condolences may be made to Louis’s family at shafferjensen.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
Louis was born November 14, 1926, to Emil and Lillian Heidelberger in Bravesville, Minnesota. He was the fourth child of eight. The family moved from Minnesota to Payette, Idaho. Louis served in the Army during the Korean War. He came home and finished high school.
Louis met and married Ida Davis. They moved to a farm on the Oregon Slope in 1958.
They raised two daughters Janet and Ida. Later raised Patti and James Whittle. Louis and Ida enjoyed Square and Round Dancing. They love going fishing with the kids.
Louis farmed and milked cows, plus helping out on his parents farm, too. He worked at the Payette Beet Dump, before retiring from Ore-Ida after 26 years, in (Dry Storage).
Ida passed away in 2014. Soon after Louis moved into Chris’s Comfort Care until his passing.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet (David) Wiechec and Ida (Larry) Martell both of Ontario, OR; Patti (Kerry) Horner of Kingsbury, TX; James (Sabrina) Whittle of Fruitland, ID; sister, Rose Adams of Payette, ID; Nephews, Andy (Christina) Singer of Wallowa, OR and Larry Whittle of Payette, ID;
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.
The family would like thank the ladies at Chris’s Comfort Care for all the help.
