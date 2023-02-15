Lorinda Pearson MARCH 21, 1945 - FEB. 10, 2023
ONTARIO
Lorinda Pearson was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Mom was born on March 21, 1945 in Coeur d'Alene, ID. She was the first of 5 children born to Robert and Elaine Wachter. Her early years were spent in Idaho, Washington, North Carolina and eventually returning to Coeur d'Alene where she graduated from IHM Academy. She completed her education at the University of Idaho in 1967. It was at the U of I that she was introduced to what would become two loves of her life. Those being the game of Bridge and a red-headed dude named Gary Pearson. The axiom of "one thing leads to another" resulted in their eventual marriage in November of 1968. That union resulted in the raising of two renegade sons and a princess daughter.
Lorinda and Gary would spend the next 54 years together, enjoying everything that an excellent marriage has to offer. They raised the three of us with the idea that confidence, dignity and honesty were hallmarks of a well lived life. They continued that same approach with their two Grandchildren (Cash and Camille.)
Our family lived in cities all over the West and Mom made many friends while playing social bridge everywhere she landed. These were active years that created many beautiful memories while traveling, spending time in the outdoors and acclimating to new environments. After Dad's retirement they decided to "slow down" and move to Ontario, OR to build a home in the quietness of the countryside. Mom felt that home was "heaven on earth."
Her love for the game of Bridge never left. The move to Ontario provided her an opportunity to change from a long history of social bridge to that of competitive bridge...and oh boy was she competitive. She joined the local Ontario Bridge Club and wow, did that present a whole new world filled with friends who enjoyed the game as much as she did. Mom earned the status of Ruby Life Master before her health issues forced her to give up the game. We'll just say this, she was a darn good competitive bridge player.
Mom began experiencing serious health issues and over the last year she knew her time on earth was short. Through her strong belief in God, she accepted this fact and was at peace with it. Lorinda died on February 10th of 2023 with family present.
She would be the first to say that her crowning achievements in life were her fulfilling marriage, raising a loving family and being a fabulous Grandmother. A true "one of a kind." What a lady! Mom, you are our flagship and our beacon. We will love you forever.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband Gary, sons Wade and Brady, and daughter Dayna Carter. Also, sisters Diane Dutton and Sharon Mulligan, brothers Geoff Wachter and Bob Wachter, father in law Ted Pearson and brother in law Teddy Pearson.
A funeral mass service will be held at the Ontario Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday February 18th, 2023 at 11:00 am, located at 829 SW 2nd Ave, Ontario, OR 97914. Reception at the church to follow.