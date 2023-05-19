Lorin Virgil (Little Red) Kautz APRIL 28, 1942 - APRIL 18, 2023
FRUITLAND
Lorin Virgil (Little Red) Kautz APRIL 28, 1942 - APRIL 18, 2023
FRUITLAND
Lorin Virgil (Little Red ) Kautz of Fruitland, went home to the Lord, April 18, 2023. He died at home with his wife Sharrel and family by his side. He was born in Ontario, OR., April 28, 1942 to Herman and Eldora Cox Kautz. They later divorced. When Virgil was four, his mother married Ray Grace. Virgil attended school in Weiser and Payette. He grew up in a musical family and Ray encouraged he and brother Jerry to learn to play music and sing, so at age 13 Virgil began playing bass fiddle. Later he went on to play drums and bass guitar. He and Jerry were very well known for many years throughout the valley for their music as the "Kautz Brothers", including band members Wes Gilbert, and Dennis Page. When Virgil was a teen he worked for Leo Marsters, training race horses. He was also a popular dance partner for the (jitter-bug) at PHS.
Virgil joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960 and served four years stationed in Sioux City, Iowa. He became a refrigeration specialist. When honorably discharged he returned to Payette. Virgil enjoyed playing golf, pool, fishing and hunting with Jerry. In 1986 he met and married the love of his life, Sharrel Carroll. They worked side by side on their farm in Fruitland. He had a natural green thumb for gardening and loved caring for all their animals.
Virgil was preceded in death by his mother Eldora Grace, step-dad Ray Grace, biological father Herman Kautz, a step-son, Gregory Moss; his brothers, Randy Grace and Keith Kautz. Virgil is survived by his wife Sharrel of 37 years, step children, Larry Lake, Harold Carroll and Beulah Carroll; son Allen Ray Kautz, daughters; Brenda (Stacey) Stevens, LaNette (Aaron) Orebaugh and Laurie Manusak; brother, Jerry Kautz; sisters, Kathy (Walter) Garman, Jo (Ron) Shurtleff, and Shellie (Kautz) (Don) Anderson; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and "many" friends.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" May 27, 2023, 12:00 to 4:00 PM at the Payette Senior Center in Payette, Idaho beginning with a POTLUCK, (coffee, tea and water will be provided). At 2:00 PM sharp there will be U.S. military honors and program following. "There will be music!"
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.