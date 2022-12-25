Loretta Marie (Ybarzabal) Grove, 87, a longtime resident of Milton-Freewater, OR, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Grove, the love of her life. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Loretta was born August 8, 1935, in Ontario, OR to John and Juanita Ybarzabal and had 3 sisters: Juanita, Irene, and Laurena (Kitsie). She graduated from Ontario High School in 1953. She was a legal secretary for John Yturri in Ontario. She married John Grove August 31, 1956. While John was in law school at the University of Oregon, Loretta worked for the U of O athletic department. They remained lifelong Duck fans. She and John moved to Milton-Freewater in 1962 where Loretta was a legal secretary in John’s law office for many years. They had 5 children: John (Eugenija Grove-Supraha), Karen Gienger (Jeff), Frank (Carolyn Kwock), Matt (Michele), and Paul. Nine grandchildren: Trevor, Courtney, Ivan, Jelena, Camille, Natalie, Emily, Amy, and Jackson. Two great grandchildren: Collin and Abigail.
Loretta was a devoted wife and mother, always putting the care of others first. She loved cooking and baking for her family and others. Her Catholic faith guided her throughout her life. She was active in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church in Milton Freewater, where she was part of a group of women known as the “St. Judies” who were her dear friends….caring for the needs of those in the congregation with an equal emphasis on having fun along the way.
Loretta is survived by her 5 children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters and their families. She will be missed beyond measure but will live on in loving memories. Services will be held for her and John together, as was their wish (delayed until a later date). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to dementia research and support: Alzheimer’s Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association