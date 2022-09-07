Loreta ‘Rita’ Ruth Page-McMahon APRIL 5, 1929 — AUG. 22, 2022
Loreta ‘Rita’ Ruth Page-McMahon APRIL 5, 1929 — AUG. 22, 2022
Loreta Ruth Page-McMahon left this world to be with The Lord on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 93. Loreta was born in Neelyville, Missouri on April 5, 1929, to Adolph and Mable Dowdy.
Known by her friends and family as Rita, she moved from Missouri to Baker City, Oregon, when she was 12 years old and was the eldest of 13 brothers and sisters, Hazel Dima, Harvey Dowdy, Virl Dowdy, Marvin Dowdy, Adolph Dowdy, Wanda Favorit, Harold Dowdy, Carroll Dowdy, Darlene “Wink” Elsmore, Lowell Dowdy, Roy Dowdy and Troy Dowdy.
Rita is preceded in death by the love of her life, Winfield Lyle “Pat” Page, one daughter, Carlene Page, a son, Ron Page, two granddaughters, Angela Page and Nicole Page and four brothers, Carroll Dowdy, Marvin Dowdy, Harvey Dowdy and Dolph Dowdy. Rita is survived by her son, Dennis Page, grandchildren, Darren Friesz, Debi Friesz, Chrissy Chandler, Richard Page, Phillip Patrick Page, 13 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law and cousins she loved so much and who loved her.
In 1950, Rita married Pat Page and raised their family in Vale, Oregon and were known and beloved by the community working for many years owning and operating a well-drilling business. Rita thoroughly enjoyed and had a passion for music, singing, playing instruments and dancing. She grew beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, canned and preserved food for her family, friends and neighbors. Rita liked to hunt, camp, fish, go to church and spend time with her family. Rita served on the Vale City Council helping effect positive change in the community. Rita always had a pot of coffee on for anyone who stopped by to visit. She was always taking care of family, friends and even strangers and making anyone who came to their house feel at home, loved and welcomed.
Rita’s celebration of life will be held in Vale, Oregon at the Vale Christian Church, 450 A. St. W. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. All who knew her are welcome to attend to remember and celebrate the life of a truly loved and special woman.
