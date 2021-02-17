Lorene Morris Skousen
APRIL 19, 1925 — FEB. 7, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Lorene Morris Skousen — Mesa, Arizona
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away February 7, 2021 peacefully in her home at the age of 95. Born on April 19, 1925, to Otho and Stella (Myers) Morris in Miami, Arizona, Lorene lived a long and full life, filled with love, service, and devotion to family.
Lorene met James N. Skousen at a dance she attended with her sister at the Mezona in Mesa, Arizona. She married her Jimmy June 26, 1947, in the Mesa, Arizona Temple.They celebrated their 69th anniversary four months before Jim’s passing in November 2016. They are the parents of six children. They lived in Provo, Utah; Queen Creek, Arizona; Yuma, Arizona; Rupert, Idaho; Ontario, Oregon; and Mesa, Arizona. Jim and Rene raised their family primarily in Ontario, Oregon. When asked if she had a favorite place to live she replied, “Wherever I was, was my favorite place.”
Her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ guided her life. Her love for and kindness to others was a defining characteristic. Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in numerous church callings. She taught classes and held leadership positions in Primary, Sunday School, Relief Society, and Young Women’s. She had many callings using her remarkable musical talents by playing the piano or organ for various church meetings, weddings and funerals, writing and playing music for roadshows and church plays, and playing the organ at the Mesa temple. Though she sang off-key, she led the music in church meetings and directed choirs where she smiled as she mouthed the words, making others happy to sing along. After retiring in 1985, Lorene and Jim served a LDS church mission to Arkansas.
Music was always an important part of Lorene’s life. Her mother taught her to play the piano at a young age, and Lorene soon was good enough to play in bands and glee clubs. She taught piano lessons to hundreds of students from the age of 8 until she began losing her sight in 1994. She also played the clarinet in the marching band, and the Hawaiian guitar in the orchestra. She was active in community affairs, playing the piano at the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce Club, Miss Malheur County beauty pageants, and musicals that were produced by the Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon.
In addition to her musical talent, she crocheted, sewed, wrote music and poetry, bowled, and was an avid card player. Her gradual loss of sight from glaucoma took away the ability to do nearly everything she loved, but she endured this tribulation with grace, dignity, and a positive attitude, never feeling sorry for herself. She was grateful for audio books, which allowed her to “read” by ear.
Lorene will be remembered for her calm, quiet countenance, her warm heart, and her willingness to give love unconditionally. She kept her children focused on the importance of family and “remembering who you are.”
Lorene is survived by her children: James (Debbie), Eagle, Idaho; Bruce (Shirley), West Jordan, Utah; Tawna, Sandy, Utah; Jeff (Debbie), Morgantown, West Virginia; Teddi Richardson, Mesa, Arizona; 20 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Lorene was preceded in death by her son Chip, younger sister Lucille Heywood, and her husband James. We are especially thankful to Teddi’s family for their exceptional care of Mom. The family also wants to express gratitude to Linda Boreen and all others who provided care and support from Charter Hospice. Lorene will be missed. Her great desire was to be reunited with her eternal sweetheart, Jimmy.
Lorene will be laid to rest during a private family service Saturday morning, February 20, 2021 at the Valley of the Sun Memorial Park, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, Arizona. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a viewing will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM for family and invitees only. If you wish to attend, please call Teddi at 480 699-0440. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Both will be held at the Lehi Stake Center, 1430 N. Grand, Mesa, Arizona. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be observed. The memorial service may be viewed on the following link: Zoom Meeting ID: 883 6119 4853