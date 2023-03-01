Loraine Capener of Payette, Idaho, passed away at a local hospital on February 26, 2023. Loraine was born on March 17, 1933, in New Plymouth, Idaho, to John and Laura Paulsen. She grew up on a small farm in New Plymouth and graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1950.
Loraine moved to Payette and, in 1955, married (Orson) Odell Capener. They had three children, Ronald Capener (Payette, Idaho), Brent Capener (Moscow, Idaho), and Melody Capener (Payette, Idaho).
Loraine was a devoted mother and wife. She supported her children in so many ways, including being the president of the school parent-teacher organization, a cub scout den mother, and a 4-H leader. Loraine worked for various businesses in the area, usually doing something related to bookkeeping. Among these were Farmers Cooperative Creamery Co, Goff’s Machine Shop, Hoiland’s Standard Service, Frontier Music (Trendsetters), Opal’s Fashion store, Federal Land Bank/NW Farm Credit Services, and Woodgrain Millwork. She distributed a bi-monthly report of the public record filings in Payette County.
Loraine loved being with and doing things with her family. She is survived by her husband and three children. Loraine is preceded in death by her parents, older brother John Henry Paulsen, and twin brother Leroy Paulsen.
Arrangements are being made by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. At her request, there will be no public services.
To plant a tree in memory of Loraine Capener as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.