Lois Ruud AUG. 6, 1943 — OCT. 26, 2020
PAYETTE
Jean Ruud, 77, Payette Idaho, passed away October 26, 2020 in her home with her daughter, husband and beloved dogs by her side. Jean was born in Payette, Idaho to Jimmie and Ruby (Barnwell) Miller, the 4th of 5 children.
On December 30, 1969, Jean married John W. Ruud and the two celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019. John is not only an amazing father, but an even better husband who stepped up to be the primary caregiver for Jean up until the very end so she would not have to go to a nursing home.
The mother of 5 children, Kevin Miller, Lisa Beamguard, Denise Kurtz, Bill Ruud and Julia Clow, Jean never let her children feel shortened on love, support or encouragement. She would trust them to make the correct decisions, yet be the shoulder when those decisions were wrong.
Although she didn’t have an easy life, she made sure that her children were taken care of and always drove herself to do better. All she ever wanted was to make sure her children did better and had more than she did. They were all so very proud of her when she graduated from college the same year as her youngest daughter did. She put that degree to good use running the TVCC library for many years until her retirement.
Jean loved Christmas the most, decorating the house top to bottom with decor, with Christmas morning being the most magical moment in her children’s lives. She also loved to sew and quilt, sewing a majority of her children’s clothing for school and beautiful dresses for the dances. She made the most gorgeous quilts for each of her children and grandchildren, a very cherished keepsake for each each one of them.
Jean had 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren; Samantha Miller and son Elliot, Kevin John Miller and son Oliver, Sierra Miller, Elizabeth Beamguard, Ashley Schwendiman and daughter Brooklyn, and Kelsey Henkel. She was that special grandma that every child wants, always going out of her way to make each one feel so loved, creating special memories with each individually and making sure they knew she would always be on their side no matter what the situation may be.
Jean in preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Joe Miller; and brother Carl Miller. She is survived by her husband, John W. Ruud; sister Glenda Trower; sister Nettie Noseworthy; her 5 children, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She may be gone, but we will always remember and we thank her from the bottom of our heart for those memories, for believing in us, but most importantly for teaching us how to be the best parent and grandparent and great grandparent we can be and for teaching us the importance of family.
We love you mom, grandma, nana and will ALWAYS remember…
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.