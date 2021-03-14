Lois Mary
Garrison
MAY 20, 1925 — MARCH 7, 2021
ONTARIO
Lois Mary Garrison, 95, of Ontario, Oregon, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021 with family by her side. Lois was born to Rose (McConnell) and Virgil McKinney on May 20, 1925, at the home of her paternal grandparents in Baker City, Oregon. When she was four years old, the family moved to the sawmill town of Pondosa, Oregon, where everyone lived in tent homes until houses could be built. Lois attended eight years of grade school as a member of a graduating class of seven students. While in Pondosa, Lois made lifelong friendships that she cherished throughout her life. She looked forward to visiting these friends at the annual Pondosa Picnic, which she attended for well over fifty years.
In the fall of 1939, Lois began high school in Union, Oregon. She loved the excitement that the community of Union had to offer—school bus rides, pep rallies, and seeing her very first football and basketball games. She truly treasured her four years at Union High School, where she was involved in many activities including glee club and basketball, for which she was selected for the all-star team during her senior year. In 1941, she represented the small community of Medical Springs as a princess for the Baker Mining Jubilee on the 4th of July. She was selected for this role because of her horseback riding abilities and rode her horse Patches during the rodeo and parade. The only cloud during those wonderful years in high school was seeing so many of her classmates leave school to serve in World War II.
Soon after graduating from Union High School in 1943, Lois enrolled at Baker Business College where she attended classes while simultaneously performing secretarial duties at a local business. After completing her business course, she worked briefly at the Baker Radio Station before her employment with the Selective Service Board, where she worked with soldiers who were shipping out and later returning from WWII. Just before Christmas in 1945, a tall young soldier from Huntington, Oregon, came into the office to reconcile his discharge papers. It was Lois’s break time, and the soldier, Elvin Garrison, asked her to join him for a Coke. They soon began seeing each other, and after a brief courtship, Elvin and Lois were married on April 1, 1946 at the Lutheran Parsonage at Baker, Oregon. As Lois’s name was on his official discharge papers, Elvin often joked that he just got out of one hitch and signed up for another as they signed their marriage license. Lois and Elvin made their home in Huntington, where they raised their four children, Gary, David, Shawn, and Bob. Lois’s husband, Elvin, passed away on February 29, 1996, just a month before the couple’s Golden Wedding Anniversary. Lois continued to live in the family home in Huntington until 2004 when she moved to Ontario, Oregon. It was very difficult for her to leave Huntington, as it was a wonderful community for raising a family and it was a place where everyone looked out for each other. She was honored to have been selected as the Grand Marshal in Huntington’s 4th of July Parade.
Lois was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother. Her family was everything to her. Nothing made her happier than hosting or attending large gatherings with her family. She believed that birthdays and holidays called for special celebrations. She loved being active in the lives of her children and grandchildren and treasured the time that she spent attending all of their ball games, band competitions, dance recitals, school plays and graduations.
Lois will be interred at Mount Hope Cemetery under the direction Gray’s West and Co., Baker City. The family will be holding a celebration in honor of Lois’s life at a future date due to current restrictions on travel and gatherings.
Lois is survived by her brother, Bill McKinney (Dorothy), her daughter, Shawn Garrison, her daughter-in-law, Susan Warren, her grandchildren David Garrison (Angie), Donald Garrison (Tara), Diana Closson (Bill), Daniel Garrison (Dee), Dustie Maxa (Coby), Ted Calouri (Laura), Kristin Johnson, Erin Garrison (Andrew), and Katie Garrison (Brian), 28 great-grandchildren, 33 great-great grandchildren and 4 very special nieces and nephews and their families.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Virgil McKinney, her husband, Elvin and sons Gary, David, and Robert Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local scholarship or sports booster funds in honor of Lois’s love and desire to support young people.