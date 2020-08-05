Lois Diana Heward
April 14, 1924 - July 30, 2020
FRUITLAND
Lois Diana Heward was born on April 14th, 1924 to Mary Alice and George Ludrick Wade in Tetonia, Idaho. She grew up on the family ranch there. After losing her mother at age 13, she helped her father and brother, Dean, with home and ranch work. After high school and the outset of WWII, she followed Dean to San Diego, Calif where she found work and lived for the duration of the war.
ln 1945, Lois returned to the Teton Basin to help family. There she began dating an old friend, Glen Heward, whom she married on November 17th, 1946.The newlyweds moved to Boise where Glen went to Barber School, and then to Nampa. Nampa remained home for the next 50 years where they raised their three children, and worked and served in their church and community. Glen barbered. Lois worked over the years at Stone Poultry, West Junior High School lunch, JR Simplot, the Idaho State School and Hospital and at Dr. Comstock’s as a dental hygienist. Lois’s best example was that of a hard worker.
She had many talents, being a polished seamstress, cook and gardener.
One of her most beloved pastimes was dancing with Glen. Lois’s volunteer work included ushering at the Nampa Civic Center, helping make quilts at the Crisis Center, serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and faithfully serving for 20 years with the Hospital Auxiliary at Mercy Medical Center (St. Alphonsus), where she was President for one term. In 2018, Lois relocated to Fruitland, Idaho to be near her daughter, Mary. She enjoyed frequent visits from other family members there. Glen Heward preceded Lois in death. She dearly loved her children who survive her: Thomas Mark Heward (Nancy) of Troy, Idaho, Mary Alice Veatch of Fruitland, Idaho and Deborah Jane Burden of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was proud of her 12 grandchildren who survive her. And she loved and leaves behind 24 great-grandchildren.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Horizon Homecare and Hospice workers for all their help and considerate care over the last several months. And a heartfelt thank you to all the awesome workers at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living, for the sweet and loving care they gave mom and our family during her short stay there.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel in Nampa, Idaho. Those who are unable to attend in person, may do so online at https://www.alsippersons.com/tributes/Lois-Heward
Donations may be made to the St. Alphonsus’ Hospital Auxiliary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.