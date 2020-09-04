Lisa K. Plaza
Aug. 15, 1964 - July 20, 2020
ONTARIO
Lisa K. Plaza, 55, of Ontario died Monday, July 20th, 2020 at St Al’s Medical Center, Boise after a short illness.
Lisa was born August 15, 1964 in Ontario, daughter of Joe and Kay (Cornwell) Plaza. She was the fifth of six children. She was raised and attended schools in Ontario and graduated from Ontario High School in 1983.
Lisa lived at home her entire life, enjoying friends and family activities, and actively supported Ontario High School athletics. Lisa had many close lifetime friends, she enjoyed being out about town, visiting with all. She especially loved her trips to Keizer to visit Cindy and Mark and family. She was Godmother to Kiley and Kody Plaza. She was challenged medically throughout her life, but fought through her ailments, and never complained.
Lisa is survived by her sisters Vickie and Lori Plaza of Ontario, brothers Mark (Cindy) of Keizer, Pat (Laurie) of Portland, and Joe of Fruitland, nieces Ashley (Jordan) Watts of Fruitland, Kiley (Michael) Meza of Keizer, Asia (Paul Daggett) of Spokane, Sofie and Abbie Plaza of Fruitland, Emma Plaza of Portland, nephew Kody Plaza of Keizer, great niece Harper Watts, great nephews Oliver Meza and Owen Watts, aunt Sandy Plaza of Ontario, and aunt and uncle Lavelle and Mark Cornwell of Ontario. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Kay Plaza, grandparents Juan and Serafia Plaza, Kenneth and Bessie Cornwell, aunts and uncles Joan and Leland Maust, Rita and Ike Pecka, Jeannie Thomas, Paul Plaza, and nephew Patrick Plaza.
The Plaza family would like to thank St Al’s Ontario and Boise, Fr. Rob Irwin, her longtime physician Dr. John Phillips, Dr. David Brauer, Angela, Denise, and Karen from Lifeways, special friends Cindy Plaza, Aunt Lavelle and Uncle Mark, Godparents Irene and Gene Bates, Mary Pecka, Traci Helzer, Carmen Eiguren, and Lisa James Phillips.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 5th, 10:00AM, at Sunset Cemetery, Ontario. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials can be made to the Ontario Basque Club or TVCC Patrick Plaza Scholarship, care of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.