Linda Lee Wolery, 73, of Payette passed away peacefully Tuesday morning hand in hand with her sweetheart of 55 years James Wolery. Linda was born on an autumn day in Berkley, CA (1948) to parents Charles and Lila Harpham. The family moved to Idaho shortly thereafter where she called home for the remainder of her days.
Linda graduated from P.H.S. in 1966 and was married shortly thereafter to the love of her life. Together they raised 5 beautiful children. She is survived by her husband James Wolery, Children Jamie (Rod Willet), Tracie (Jeremy Sweet), Kelly (Becky Wolery), Jerry (Shannon Wolery) and Lesli Gail (Chris Willet), 17 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Grandma Wolery adored her family. Her legacy is cemented in the glorious family she brought to the earth. It is in the 5 children she raised into the hard-working, loving and incredible family-oriented people they are. The gold she left behind isn’t found in a treasure chest- rather it is permanently etched into the very being of her kind-hearted, high achieving and deep loving children and grandchildren.
Grandma was always warm and welcoming. She kindly opened her doors for anyone needing a soft place to land. Grandma and Grandpa Wolery’s family circle was and will remain elastic- Always easily stretched to include new souls that previously lacked a place to call home and people to call family.
Grandma Chicken -as those who loved her affectionally called her- will live on forever in the generations of her children that she left behind. We have her beautiful blue eyes. We have her spunk and her tenacity. We share her deep and abiding love for each other and the enduring desire to be together. We will continue to care for each other because she first cared for us.
A celebration of life will be held for Linda on March 5th at 2:00 at the R&L Event Center in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Linda’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials, to honor Linda’s memory, can be made to the Ontario Feral Cat Project, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
