Linda Ellen Freeman Phelps
DEC. 6, 1949 – FEB. 23, 2021
FRUITLAND
Linda was born in Ontario, Oregon December 6, 1949 to Rex and Wilma Freeman. She passed away on February 23, 2021.
Linda was raised on Washoe Road in Payette, Id. along with five siblings. Always being quite spirited and joyful she always had something going to keep you entertained. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and camping with her sisters. Always helping everyone organize and clean.
Linda married Patrick Lyon in December of 1967. In 1968 their daughter Leslie Lyon was born. They moved to Winnemucca to manage a Sprouse-Reitz Variety Store. While in Winnemucca Lisa Lyon was born in 1971. Then in 1972 they moved to Nampa to manage a store in Karcher Mall. From there Linda and Pat divorced. She married Larry Phelps in 1986 after divorcing Linda lived in Nampa until June of 2019 when she moved back to Fruitland. In November of 2020 she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.
She is proceeded in death by her father Rex Freeman, mother Wilma Freeman and brother David Freeman.
She is survived by daughters Leslie Allen (David) Lisa Lyon, granddaughter Ashley Massei (Cory) great grandson Hudson Massei. Brother Rex Freeman (Janette), Sister Janice Haylett (Richard) Sister Elaine Stepp (Wilbur) and sister Betty Dressen (Donald) Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no services.