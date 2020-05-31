Linda Ann (Pritzl) Cloud

Sept. 3, 1942 - May 19, 2020

PAYETTE

Linda Ann (Pritzl) Cloud, age 77, of Payette, died Tuesday May 19, 2020 at home in Payette. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 AM Friday June 5, 2020 at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208-642-3333 / Condolences may be made to Linda’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.

Linda was born in Ontario, Oregon on September 3, 1942 to Joseph & Donna Pritzl. She raised on the family dairy in Fruitland, ID with her sisters Frances and Anita Pritzl.

Linda married W. Leon Cloud on September 9, 1961. They had four daughters, Candace Eversmeyer, Barbara Cloud, Carol Bennett, & Brenda Cloud.

She is survived by her Sisters, Anita & Frances; Daughters, Barbara, Carol, and Brenda; Grandchildren, Allie, Angela, Michael, Josh, Andy, Mitch, and Robbie; Many Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Donna, husband, Leon and daughter, Candace.

