Lillian Teresa Wilkins
Jan. 31, 1929 - May 12, 2020
VALE
Lillian Wilkins, 91, Vale, Ore., died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born January 31, 1929 in Last Chance, CO to Frank and Mary Syrovatka and had one sister, Mary Ann.
After spending her early years in Eastern Colorado, the family moved to Eastern Oregon and settled in the Willowcreek area. She graduated from Vale High School in 1946, attended Marylhurst College in Portland and graduated with her teaching degree in Home Economics. While teaching in Enterprise, Oregon she met Dale Wilkins who was then working in the film business selling movies with Universal Pictures. They married in 1957 and lived in Portland, Oregon for two years before moving to the Vale area where she taught at Vale High School. Throughout her career, she also worked as a biology lab teacher at Treasure Valley Community College and again at Vale High School as a Special Ed assistant.
She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and was active in the community and school events. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life and she enjoyed watching and being involved in all of their activities.
Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, parents, Frank and Mary and sister, Mary Ann Erstrom. She is survived by daughter Denise Ditsworth (Brad), Las Vegas, NV; and son, Robert (Tonya), Kennewick, WA. Grandchildren, Meghann, Colin, Ashli, Hailey and Great Grandchildren, Quinn and Emersyn.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Vale.
