Lillian Irene [Gilbert] Roberts Vinsonhaler
June 18, 1922 - May 27, 2020
NYSSA
Lillian Irene [Gilbert] Roberts Vinsonhaler, 97, of Nyssa, passed away peacefully after completing her life’s journey and went to be with our Lord and Savior.
Lillian was born in Pomona, Howell County, Missouri on June 18, 1922 as one of eight children to Willis and Iva Mae Gilbert. She married Freddie D. Roberts April 22, 1939. They were married 47 years and raised three sons. Freddie D. Roberts passed away on December 25, 1987. She later married DeLos Vinsonhaler on December 13, 1990 and was widowed October 4, 2012. Lillian moved to the Nyssa Gardens in 2014. She loved all of the staff.
As a young girl, Lillian and her father, one brother, and one sister, left Missouri to work in the oil fields in Oklahoma. She and Fred (Freddie) moved to the Treasure Valley and worked and raised their family mostly in the Nyssa area. She worked at Ray’s Food Fair in Nyssa in the bakery department as a cake decorator. Even after retiring, she always made beautiful birthday cakes for family members. She later worked at Ore-Ida for approximately ten years, then took a well-deserved retirement.
Lillian is survived by two sons, Royce D. Roberts [Gloria] of Nyssa, OR; Michael Roberts [Lynda] of Ontario, OR; her brother Dale Gilbert of Kansas City, MO; and her sister Marilyn Thornton of Kansas City, MO. Lillian had five grandchildren, Kelly [Bruce], Kris, Rick [Renee], Melanie [Bill], and Traci [Martin]. She had twelve great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Many of these grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew right where her special drawer of sweets was located, not too high for them to reach.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her son Larry D. Roberts; her sister Marie Woods; and her brothers Harold, Cecil, Everett, and Edmund.
Lillian’s family and friends would like to thank the staff at Nyssa Gardens and Heart and Home for the care and love they gave to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite charity. There will be a graveside service at 1pm on Friday, June 5 at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa. Due to Covid-19, social-distancing and masks will be appreciated at the graveside service. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario, OR. A gathering of family and friends will occur at a later date, Covid-19 permitting.
