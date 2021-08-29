Lillian Faye Chandler, 91 of Vale, Oregon passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living. Lillian was born February 28, 1930, in Bernice, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bessie and Willard Collins. She lived in the Bernice area until she was 12 years old, when the family relocated to Neosho, Missouri, where she graduated from high school in 1947. She relocated to Ontario, Oregon in 1949, where she met and married Stanley, Chandler in 1951 at the First Christian Church in Ontario, Oregon.
Lillian and Stanley owned a dairy farm between Ontario and Vale raising two wonderful children and living there for over 35 years, eventually retiring to the Vale area in 1993.
She is survived by her son Stephen and his partner Gregory of Vale, and daughter Linda and husband Jim Staggs of Demascus, Oregon, and one grandchild Ryan Staggs of Portland, Oregon.
Services will be held Friday, September 10th at 1 pm at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon. At Lillian’s request masks will be required throughout all services. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Chandler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.