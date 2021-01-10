Lezetta Hunter
JULY 16, 1919 — JAN. 5, 2021
PAYETTE
Our dear Mother and Grandmother, Lezetta Hunter, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at The Cottages in Payette, Idaho. Etta Lezetta Sims (known as Zett) was born at her Grandmother’s home in New Plymouth, Idaho, on July 16, 1919. She was the third of the six children of Katie Hale and Alvin Sims. Lezetta loved to dance, and it was at a dance that she first met her husband, Russell Marion Stuart. They were married in Letha, Idaho, on November 14, 1939. They did everything together – work and play. Lezetta worked in the offices of Montgomery Ward, Portland, Oregon. Russell worked there in the warehouse. Russell died November 21, 1979. Lezetta then moved to Payette to be with her siblings.
She met Carl Hatch Hunter at a Single Adult Activity. They married on July 30, 1985, in Payette. Carl died on November 12, 2017. Carl and Lezetta served a mission in the Washington, D.C. Temple. They liked to travel, boat and fish. Lezetta liked reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching game shows. She won the title of Ms. Payette Senior Queen, partially due to her skill of storytelling. Lezetta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. She held many positions from Primary teacher to Stake Relief Society President. She especially enjoyed serving as a President of the Young Women’s organization.
Lezetta was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her siblings- Wanda Sims, Wilda Hull (Curtis), Rhea Jensen (Winston), Ruth Cottrell (Melvin), and Bud Sims (Ruth)- and by the wife of her grandson, Alice Pegel Stuart. She is survived by her children, Leland Stuart (Susan), Joan Rindlisbacher (Verron), Alvin Stuart (Paula), by Carl’s sons Bruce (Claudia), Myron (Pamela), and David (Bonnie), and by 23 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at the Emmett Cemetery in Emmett, Idaho at 1:30 pm on Monday, January 11, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette, Idaho.