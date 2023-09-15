Levi Junior Allison, age 85, of Payette, Idaho passed away September 11, 2023 in Nampa, Idaho. A Celebration of Life to be held at Valley Christian Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023. Born April 29, 1938, to Nathan Levi and Mary Ethel (Howle) Allison in Charleston, Mississippi.
Junior lived in Mississippi until he was eight years old then moved with his family to Lake City, Arkansas where they lived until Junior was 16 years old. At that time the family moved to Payette, Idaho. He attended Payette Schools then he served in the Idaho National Guard for three years, before working for local farmers. Idaho Canning Company and May Trucking Company.
He married Darlene Ziegler, July 14, 1962, at the Payette Baptist Church. Also, at that time he returned to work for Idaho Canning Company (American Fine Foods) as Warehouse Foreman. He worked for the company in that capacity for 38 years as it went through its many changes. Retiring in 2000.
He was active in Valley Christian Church where his ministry was in music. He enjoyed horseback riding and was an accomplished horseshoer. He and Darlene led a horse 4-H group for 15 years. They also played country music at dances for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling with family and friends.
He is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan Glenn and Lisa; Randall Levi and Cathy; Cary Douglas and Nanette and Russell Ora and Rachel; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his parents, 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
To plant a tree in memory of Levi Allison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.