Letha ‘Lee’ Ann Drinkwine
Nov. 20, 1940 — Oct. 23, 2020
Formerly of Payette
Today we celebrate the life of our mother and grandmother, Letha (Lee) Ann Drinkwine, who was born on November 20, 1940 and passed away on October 23, 2020.
At 5’ 1¾’ (and don’t you forget that ¾ inch), Lee was small in stature but mighty in her love, determination, and spirit. Family came first and she valued time spent with those she loved. One of her greatest sources of joy was her husband, Ben, and the 37 years they spent together. Losing him in 2014 was incredibly difficult for her and we know that she is happy to once again be by his side.
There was no place Lee would rather be than outdoors. So many of the family memories can be connected to time spent together camping, fishing, and hunting. She cherished long drives through the mountains and venturing off to the Oregon coast. Inevitably she would be joined by her latest canine companion on these adventures. Her dogs were like children to her. Buttons was perhaps her favorite of all time, but she loved each of her animals fiercely, and they loved her. Tara, her most recent puppy, is missing her mom immensely.
It was virtually impossible for Lee to pass by a second-hand store or yard sale without stopping, a trait she instilled in many of her children and grandchildren. She loved to find special treasures for herself and to share with each of us, often finding unique items that matched our interests and personalities.
Another thing that she loved to search for was supplies for her creative hobbies. Many a kitchen drawer holds towels and dish clothes she crocheted and many of us still snuggle under one of her afghans. In addition to crocheting, Lee loved creating ways to save memories. Throughout the years she created and personalized handmade cards, photo calendars, scrapbooks, and photo albums. She showed her love through the beautiful things she made.
And speaking of things she made, her tacos were the favorite of many. She made the most amazing tacos! Though some come close, no one is quite able to replicate Grandma Lee’s tacos. She had a special magic that she brought to tacos and to the world in general. That magic and her special spirit will be greatly missed by us all.
Letha is survived by her children: Barbara (Bryan) Traughber, Ronald (Trish) Burgess, Theresa Jones, Cynthia (Anton) Gonzales, Michael (Rochelle) Drinkwine, Darcy Heath, & Rebecca (Nick) Meyers, 23 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leda & Alfrod Kendall, husband, Benjamin Drinkwine, daughters Patricia McCrary and Sherry Henderson, son-in-law Chad Heath, and grandson Shawn Burgess.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family.