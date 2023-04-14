Lesley Larue Lammers Was Born on November 29th, 1951. In Nyssa Oregon to Delbert and Zella Lammers, he was the 5th of 6 children to Zella Jane Wheatly Lammers and 2nd Child to Delbert Lammers. Les Passed away Fri April 7th during the night at his home in Vale, OR. He was 72 years old. Les was raised on numerous farms, Ranches, and Dairies. When he was 5 years old he was put on a tractor and Learned his love for Farming. They moved to Malheur County when he was in elementary school. He attended school in Willowcreek then Highschool in Vale where he Graduated in 1969. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. When he returned home he returned to Farming and Married Janet Carrol. They later divorced. He later married Mary Turner. They also eventually divorced. He has one son Jarred Lammers with Pam Hamilton Taberna. He Retired from Farming in 2021 and said he regretted it. He Is survived by his son Jarred Wayne Lammers of Parma Id. An older Brother Delbert Rellis Lammers of San Jose, California, and a Sister Peggy Lynn Lammers of Vale, Oregon as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Delbert Lammers, and his mother Zella Jane Wheatly Lammers, his Brother Raymond Gary Gilson of Bend OR., and Sisters Gayla Jane Kribs of Bend, OR, and Rita Faye McWilliams of Jordan Valley OR.
Memorial Services will be held May 6th at 161 Holland Street at the Oregon Trail Baptist Church at 1 pm. The service will be followed by a potluck.
To plant a tree in memory of Lesley Lammers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.