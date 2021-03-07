Lawrence Ronald Fifer
NOV. 1, 1945 — FEB. 22, 2021
NYSSA
Larry was born in Ontario Oregon on November 1, 1945 to Lester and Margaret Fifer. He grew up on a dairy farm near Vale Oregon where he learned a strong work ethic that continued throughout his life. He was a good hardworking man, and loved his recreation time too. Bird hunting with his dog, camping, motorcycles, working on cars. Larry was a good husband and good father. He died at home with his wife and daughter present. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for family only, due to covid, will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 1:00 pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Parma Idaho. Interment will follow at Nyssa Hilltop Cemetery.