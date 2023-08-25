Lawrence “Larry” Philip Stephen, 78, of Adrian, Ore., died Aug. 6. Larry was born June 28, 1945, in Seattle, Wash., to James Stephen, and Astrid Agathe (Jensen) Stephen, the youngest of 4 boys. He lived his youth near Sunset Market, Cow Hollow, Nyssa, Ore., and the past 52 years in Adrian, Ore.
He is survived by two children, Michael Lee and Yong Stephen, Osan Air Force Base, South Korea, and Patricia Anne Stephen and Roman Natividad, Erda, Utah; grandchildren Angelica Galindez and Omar Quintero, Carolyn Stephen, Michael Natividad, Gabrielle Stephen and Celyanne Natividad; brothers and sisters-in-law , Roger Stephen (Marsha), Ephrata, Wash., Gerry Stephen, Ontario, Ore., and Diane Tanner of New Zealand, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his spouse and mother to his children, Carolyn Stephen, in 1969, his brothers James O. Stephen, and Ronald Stephen.
Larry earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Treasure Valley Community College, and spent his career as a journeyman plumber licensed in Idaho and Oregon. He had his own plumbing business for many years based out of Adrian, Ore. He was known for working on pumps and could tell you a lot of stories on each well he worked on or what house he plumbed.
He loved his savior, Jesus Christ, going to church and visiting other churches around the Treasure Valley. His favorite church to visit was the Church of the Rock, Jordan Valley, Ore.
Larry was laid to rest at Owyhee Cemetery. Thanks to those who helped in his later life: Tim Klinkenberg and spouse (Betty), Edwin Glaser, Susan Brown, Dale and Karen Johnson, Karen, Karie, and Daryl, Doug, Adrian neighbors who watched over his home: Linda and Mike Dill, Jackie Russell, Mandi Turrell, Arnold Tropf, and many others. A special thank you to the many caregivers.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Stephen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.