Lawrence Duane
“Tommy” Thompson SEPT. 26, 1929 — JUNE 8, 2021
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Tommy was born in Beatrice NE to Duane A. and Helen I. (Weidenhammer) Thompson on 9/26/1929 and died 6/8/2021 in Fruitland, age 91. He lived on the family farm until moving to Vancouver WA where he worked in the shipyards during WWII. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After his service he worked as a truck driver for P.I.E. and received many safe driving awards. He spend many hours at the local Vancouver lakes water skiing and fishing with his daughters. A work transfer brought him to Ontario OR and he fell in love with the area. He spent many wonderful hours chukar hunting with his dog Susie. After retirement he took up competitive shooting and participated in USPSA, IDPA and Cowboy Action. He was able to continue to shoot well into his mid-80s and was known as a local legend. He enjoyed the shooting but probably enjoyed all the friends he made more. He was an honorable man and true to his word. Tommy is survived by his daughters Vicki (David) Tavares and Lynda (Robert) Richart, his grandsons Eric & Kevin Tavares, Noah Richart & 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, Jeanne (Coldwell), the mother of his daughters, wife Mary E. (Tabor) Thompson & brother, Gary L. Thompson.
Internment at the Boise Veteran’s Cemetery, with full military honors, Jul 8, 2021 at 11 am.