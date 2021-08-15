LaVaughna Rue Cary
APRIL 18, 1931 — AUG. 12, 2021
PAYETTE
LaVaughna Rue (Wood) Cary, 90, of Payette, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 17th at the First United Methodist Church, 502 N 11th St., Payette. Pastor Jim Hardenbrook will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to LaVaughna’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
LaVaughna was born April 18, 1931 in Hill County, Texas and raised in Waco, Texas. She was the second of four children to Ernest Crockett Wood and Ruby Ruth Cunningham Wood; however, she grew up with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins that were like immediate family.
She graduated from Waco High School in 1949. While in high school, she worked for the Telephone Company in Waco and then worked for the Power & Electric in Waco. She married Orval Dean Cary May 31, 1952 in Waco while he was stationed at the Air Force Base. From there, Orval’s schooling and career took them to the following places: Eugene, Oregon where LaVaughna worked for Power & Electric while Orval was in school; Mt Vernon, Washington in 1957 where Karen was born in 1958; Los Angeles, California in 1958; Nampa, Idaho in 1962; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin for 3 months in 1966; Payette, Idaho in 1966 where Brian was born in 1967. Payette is where they settled and raised their family. LaVaughna was still living independently in their home in Payette at the time of her death.
LaVaughna pursued many activities over the years including Church, Bible Studies, Bridge (she reached her Masters), Flower gardening at home and at the cabin in McCall and kept up with Current Events. But the most important priority for her and Orval was family followed by friends. They attended most of the sports and musical activities of their children and grandchildren even if it involved traveling across the valley. In the late 1970’s, Orval and LaVaughna purchased a cabin in McCall where many special memories were made entertaining family and friends.
LaVaughna was preceded in death by her husband, Orval Cary, her parents Ernest and Ruby Wood, and her three brothers, Donald, Jimmy, and Charles Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Troutfetter (Jim) of Mountain Home; her son, Brian Cary (Marcela) of Nampa; granddaughters, Jamie Troutfetter (fiancé Bill Fischer), Mindy Troutfetter Patterson (Dan), Carly Troutfetter Hurley (Andrew), and Paloma Cary; grandsons, Tomas Cary and Alejandro Cary; and great granddaughters, Aubree Hurley, Brynlee Hurley, Naomi Fischer and Madison Fischer.
Memorials may be made to the Payette First United Methodist Church, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.