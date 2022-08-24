Lauren Gaye (Hornaday) Ruland DEC. 28, 1961 — JULY 21, 2022
FORMERLY OF WEISER
“UFF-DA!”
Lauren Gaye Ruland (60) passed away in her home on July 21st 2022, with family by her side. She fought with extreme strength COPD for the last couple years.
Lauren Gaye Ruland was born on December, 28th 1961 to Loyal and Gretta “Gertie” (Wadholm) Hornaday in Minot ND. She was the last of ten children. At that time the Hornadays lived in Parshall, ND and Lauren went on to attend Parshall High School where she made long lasting friends Kathy White, Kimberly Myrick, Claine Doeling, and Marsha Suydam know as the High School Crew “The Great 5”. She graduated in 1980 and went to Trinity School of Nursing where she became an Obstetrics (OB) nurse at Mercy Hospital with her “weekend crew” Ronda Peterson, and Belva Leer. In 1999 a Nurse at the biggest Prison in the state of Oregon, Snake River Correctional Institute (SRCI) where she met another good friend, Lee Kudrna.
Lauren ended up meeting her best friend and soulmate James Ruland at a Barn Dance in 1980. Within 5 years, they were married. James thought it would be a funny idea to set the date for February 30th. Lauren did not think anything of it for a couple of months until she looked at the calendar and realized no such date existed. The marriage was almost called off. Luckily, she still married the man of her dreams on June 29th 1985. After bouncing around between New Town, Minot, and Williston, they settled down in Williston and started their family. Their first born was Dustin James born April 1, 1986 in Minot, ND. Next was Matthew Scott born April 26, 1988 in Williston, ND. Unfortunately, Matthew did not live very long and died from meningitis on August 19, 1988. Next Cody James was born on September 6, 1989 in Williston, ND. Their last child Jamie Leigh was born on January 3, 1991 completing their family of children. Later on, she welcomed many grandchildren as well. Trey Matthew James Ruland age 11, Jax Lee Ruland age 9, Liam James Polzer age 3, Addison Elizabeth Sarazin age 8, David James Sarazin age 7, Lucas Scott Ruland age 3, Loren Allen Bush age 1, and Carson Allen Bush age 7 days. They lived happily in Williston until 1999 when Lauren took a job at Snake River Correctional Institute in Ontario, OR and the family moved to Weiser, ID right across the border. They stayed in Idaho until 2013 when the family moved all the way to Geneva, Ohio, where the family currently resides.
Lauren enjoyed yard sales, camping, working in the garden, spending quality time with the family, dancing, hunting, fishing, grandkids, cards, dressing up Barbies, work with crystals, and collecting rocks. She very dearly loved cats, having way too many over the years to name them all, but the favorites being Samaray James, Missy Lee, Morris, Ona, Goatee, Sadie Bug, Freya, and dear sweet Magoo to name a few. She is known for giving them “lip locks” a trademarked move only known to her and her feline friends. Her favorite movies were 8 Seconds, Dirty Dancing, Armageddon, and Tombstone. Her favorite songs were The Dance by Garth Brooks, Seasons in the Sun by Terry Jacks, and anything by Alan Jackson.
Lauren is survived by James Ruland, her husband, Geneva, OH, Dustin Ruland (Jennifer Silvert) of Geneva, OH, Cody Ruland of Geneva, OH, Jamie Ruland (Steven Bush) of Weiser, ID. Surviving Brothers including Sunny (Mavis) Hornaday, Minot, ND, Forrest Hornaday, Scappoose, OR, and Rick (Wanda) Hornaday, Minot, ND. Surviving Sisters include Sharon Hornaday, Portland, OR, Fern (Harlen) Skarphol, Ryder, ND, multiple nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Loyal and Gertie Hornaday; Matthew Scott Ruland, son; Sisters; Yvonne Olsen, Carol Norton, Bonnie Hornaday, Marsha Peterson, Nephews; Kelly Norton, Patrick Riley, Lane Hornaday, Nieces; Kathy Barry, Kyanne Olson, and Keri Edwards.
Lake Erie Cremation and Funeral Services, 1500 Harpersfield Road, Geneva, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.