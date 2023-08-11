Lauren Haines OCT 21, 1928 - JULY 31, 2023
FRUITLAND
Lauren Albert “Bud” Haines, age 94, of Fruitland, ID, formerly of Payette, Idaho died peacefully July 31, 2023 in Fruitland, ID. Private Graveside services were held Friday August 4, 2023 at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
Bud was born on October 21, 1928 in Merritt, Scott Co., Illinois to Albert Allen and Irene Louise (Lankford) Haines.
Bud met and married Guyneth (Guy) A. Sparks. After their marriage they moved from Detroit, MI to Payette, Idaho. He took a job as a service manager for 10 years at Champion Mobile Homes. He went on to establish his own travel tailor and mobile home business in Ontario and in Payette for the next five years.
Bud attended the First Baptist Church in Payette, Idaho. He had many hobbies and interests such as Bowling in a local league, visiting with people around the world on his CB Radio, his two-week hunting trip every year, and painting in his retirement years. Bud won a 2nd place ribbon for his painting on along arm saw he entered at the Payette County Fair.
Bud service in the army as a Corporal during the Korea War. He was injured in the face and on his left arm on July 10, 1955, by a grenade while on patrol against opposing forces. After returning to his unit, he identified the danger had increased. He went back and led his men back to safety. Bud served in the Army for two years, two months and 18 days. He received the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Korean Service Ribbon with One Bronze Star. He was given a Certificate of Service Armed Forces of the United States stating he Honorably served on Active Duty in the Army of the United States.
Bud is survived by his loving Wife, Guyneth Haines; Son, Michael Haines; Daughter, Tonja Hainline; Grandson, Joe Haines; Great Grandson, Elijah Haines; Granddaughters, Tanara Banks, Kasandra Hainline, Tashina Hainline, and Kaleena Hainline; Great Grandsons, Joseph Alaniz, Alen Alaniz and Elijah Banks; Great Granddaughters, Rosemary Alaniz and Audrey Banks.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Albert Allen and Irene Louise (Lankford) Haines.
