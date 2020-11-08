Larry Lee Meeker
Ap 20, 1948 — Aug 22, 2020
ONTARIO
On Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 Larry Meeker passed away at the age of 72 at home.
Larry was born April 20, 1948 to Lloyd Albert and Wilma Rosetta (Martin) Meeker. He attended TVCC and was in the national guard. On October 21st 1972 he married Judy (Hylton) and they had two children Dale and Melissa.
He was a hardworking, he worked 12 years at Oreida on graveyard, before he worked at Amalgamated Sugar, and he took over his father’s carlot Meeker’s used cars. He was extremely generous, always bringing his coworkers food.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Cleo, and sister Delores. He is survived by his wife, children, and sister Nelda.
We will have a small burial November 18th at Evergreen cemetery at 11am. Memorial will be in the spring.