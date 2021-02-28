Larry H Harsh, DC “Doc”
SEPT. 7, 1939 — FEB. 11, 2021
PAYETTE
Doc went to heaven on 02/11/2021. He was a kind and loving man, adored by his family, friends and patients. He humbly requested no viewing, with simple cremation.
With the help of a chiropractor, he survived childhood polio which set the course of his career. In 1964, he became a Chiropractic Physician and made it his life’s work to help others overcome pain and disabilities. He sold a thriving practice in California in 1980 when he found where he wanted to be. He could not wait to open his practice in Payette, saying: “It’s more than just what I do, it’s who I am.”
Doc loved his practice, deeply cared for his patients, and rarely took vacations. He always said that he would not retire, but would work until the end. He practiced in Payette for over forty years and was at the office Monday morning before passing away 10 days later. Doc loved the Lord, and wanted to be a good and faithful servant.
He loved his wife for more than 50 years. She says their marriage was a 50-year romance and that “he made me laugh every day of my life…except today”.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, 2 daughters: Jayne Collins (Bruce), Green Creek, NC, Cindy Woyak, Boise, ID, 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.