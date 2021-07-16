Larry G. Reeve
JAN. 2, 1941 — JUNE 6, 2021
ONTARIO
Larry G Reeve, Ontario, passed on Sunday 06, June 2021 at the age of 80.
A sharing of memories with family and friends will be held in his honor Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00pm MST at Kiwanis park in Payette, Idaho. Please come as you are. Refreshments and chairs will be provided.
His lifelong passion of the outdoors led him to a career in Geology. He was an avid hunter for big and small game and he loved sharing that love with anyone who wanted to learn. He loved being in nature hunting for mushrooms, camping, panning for gold, searching for arrowheads and reading stories of all who had gone before him with the same interests. He enjoyed sharing his experiences & stories about anything to all who had the time to listen.
Larry was a son, brother, husband, uncle and father who’s shoes no one can fill. He lived life on his own terms and didn’t makes excuses for it. He is survived by two sisters Lois Gebhardt and Merle Schmelzel and his children, Tracie Clements-Anderson, Thomas Bowker, JR Reeve and Lydia Jones. Forever in our hearts….
