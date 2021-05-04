Larry D. Armstrong
JAN. 13, 1960 — MAY 1, 2021
PAYETTE
Larry D. Armstrong age 61 from Payette Idaho passed away at home surrounded by family on May 1, 2021. He was born on Jan 13, 1960 in Burns Oregon to Gayle and Earl Armstrong. His life passion was driving truck. In 2009 he fulfilled his dreams of becoming owner operator of his own truck and he created Field of Dreams Transport. He was happily married for 40 years to wife Nancy Armstrong and they had 4 children together. He is proceeded in death by wife Nancy Armstrong and Mother Gayle Armstrong. He is survived by his children Bobby, Brandy, Earlena, and Justin, 12 grandchildren, his brothers Don and Rick, and Father Earl Armstrong. Celebration of life will be held by the family.