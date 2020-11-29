Lanita Locey
Oct 25, 1930 — Nov 17, 2020
Ontario
On Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, Lanita Jeannette (Latimer) Locey, loving wife and beloved mother passed away peacefully at the age of 90.
Nita was born October 25, 1930 in McMinnville, OR to Wallace and Julia (Tovey) Latimer.
She attended grade school in Amity, OR and attended junior high and high school in McMinnville and graduated in 1947. She attended college at Oregon State College in Corvallis, OR and worked several jobs including Page Girl for the Legislature. In early 1951, she was introduced to the love of her life, Charles, by Sylvia and Carroll Locey while Carroll served in the Legislature. They dated, went to all the gala balls and were lovingly referred to as the “Sweethearts of the Legislature.” Over the next several months Charles made numerous trips from the ranch at Ironside to Salem to visit Nita. Charles’s dad Carroll finally told him he “better just marry that girl, it’s too expensive to continue driving that distance every week.” On November 10, 1951 she married Charles (Chuck) Ernest Locey. They settled on the ranch where they raised one son, James, and two daughters, Carolyn and Teresa. In 1973 the family sold the ranch at Ironside and moved to Fruitland, Idaho. In retirement they traveled to Arizona in the winter and back to Fruitland for the summer.
Nita loved gardening and preserving the bounty each year. She loved going to the grange hall dances in Ironside, where she and Chuck continued dancing whenever possible. They loved dancing together and did so until just a couple years ago. She also enjoyed raising their children and watching over them as they grew up on that big ranch in Ironside, Oregon.
She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and sang in the choir along with her husband. Nita joined Eastern Star in Ontario and progressed through the offices to the highest office of Worthy Matron. She was also involved with her husband on the annual food drive for Shriners Hospital.
Nita was preceded in death by her husband of almost 69 years, Charles, who just recently passed away on October 3, her father, Wallace, her mother, Julia, and her sister, Lorene. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, James & Diane Locey, Jim & Carolyn Kluss and Benjamin & Teresa Smith, five grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, as yet undecided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Lanita to the Alzheimer’s Association.