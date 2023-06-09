Kimiko Pei Chun MorinagaJAN. 13, 1935 - APRIL 16, 2023
ONTARIO
Kimiko was born on January 13, 1935 in a small village in Taiwan. She was the eldest of 6, 4 girls and 2 boys.
When she was little she saw something moving across the sky with wings and thought to herself “someday I want to get on that and go somewhere”. Many years later she did, to Japan. She earned her degree in Business Commerce at Waseda University in Tokyo in 1970. She worked in various financial companies while in Japan and later in San Francisco.
She was fearless, very social and adventurous. She had an insatiable curiosity of how to make things and had an entrepreneurial spirit. She made some of her own clothes and altered store bought garments to fit her needs. Like many of her generation, she believed in repair, reuse, and recycle before it was even a thing.
In 1985 Kimiko and George moved to Ontario, Oregon from Walnut Creek, California and became farmers. She wanted to try everything - how to make tsukemono, takuan, various japanese pickles and umeboshi. She planted ume trees and grew shiso. She even tried spinning wool from freshly shorn wool from local sheep farmers, which proved to be quite challenging. But her passion was gardening, and she loved flowers and blooming trees. She grew garlic chives right next to tulips and daffodils, green onions right next to strawberries. She was an equal opportunity planter.
She always had flowers in the house. We miss her very much.
Kimiko passed peacefully at the age of 88 on the morning of April 16, 2023 in Ontario, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband, George Morinaga of Ontario, Oregon, daughter Julie (Pierre Osborne) of Dublin, California, son Steven Chen of Keller, Texas, and grandchildren Akiko and Marcel, her sisters Ginny Wu, Yoko Chen and sister-in-law Shizu Tsai of Taiwan.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 24th at 1:00pm at the Park Community Church at 193 Holly Road in Ontario, Oregon. Post service luncheon will be served.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimiko Morinaga as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.