Kimberley ‘Kim’ Charles Kowalski MARCH 16, 1954
— NOV. 15, 2022
HUNTINGTON
Kimberley “Kim” Charles Kowalski, 68, of Huntington Oregon, crossed into spirit peacefully in his home on November 15, 2022 from pancreatic cancer.
Kim was born on March 16, 1954 in Troutdale, Oregon, the first son of Joseph Kowalski and Marie Kowalski, nee Anderson. He grew up working on his family farm where he created many fond memories of mischievous fun with his siblings and cousins. As a child, he won awards in 4H for horsemanship and he became a skilled mechanic working on farm vehicles. He attended Sam Barlow High School in Gresham, Oregon, where he enjoyed participating on the school wrestling team and held a school record for fastest pin for multiple decades.
He graduated early to join the US Army and served during the final years of the Vietnam War from 1972 to 1975. He proudly served our country as a mechanic in a military hospital in Germany until 1975, but was injured unloading supply vehicles, and returned to the US.
He married his first wife, Lilja Jordan, in 1975 and they had three children. Their youngest son Christopher sadly died in 1982. Kim worked at Reynolds Aluminum in Troutdale, Oregon from 1976 to 1986. Then, Kim moved with his family to Mitchell, Oregon to experience an off-grid homestead lifestyle and spent summers working on a family mine in Durkee, Oregon. In 1989, they moved to Huntington, Oregon to live near Kim’s parents. Kim started a business selling firewood, and he volunteered in town in a variety of roles including serving as City Planning Commissioner. He was also an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, (and its President for two years) through which he volunteered on local projects such as installing solar powered irrigation lines for watering plants in the town cemetery, and launching the Pioneer Days fair- which was held annually for several years. He was divorced in 2010. Kim was very proud of the accomplishments of his daughters, and later his grandchildren.
Kim married Debi Shaver Kowalski in October 2020. He became an active member of the Open Arms church in Huntington where he attended frequently with his wife and stepdaughter. Sadly, Kim fell into poor health in 2021, but he was diligently cared for by Debi and her daughter Samantha throughout his illness.
Kim was known as a generous person with a big heart, who took in stray animals and helped any person in need. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking. He loved children and enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus for kids in the community, and teaching others anything he learned.
He was predeceased by his son Christopher Charles Kowalski, and his parents Joseph and Marie Kowalski, also of Huntington, Oregon.
Kim is survived by his wife Debi Shaver Kowalski; his stepdaughters, Candace Renee Salim of LaGrande, Oregon and Samantha Coulter of Huntington, Oregon; his daughters, Marcie Kowalski of Mebane, North Carolina, and Marija Mikolajczak and her husband Chuck Mikolajczak and their two children, Jordan and Lauren, of Greenwich, Connecticut; his brother Kelly Kowalski of Huntington, Oregon, his sisters Denise Lein of Huntington, Oregon and Debra Kowalski and her husband Donald Gourley of Prineville, Oregon; and a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on December 10, 2022 at 2 pm at the Open Arms Pentecostal Church of God in Huntington, Oregon.