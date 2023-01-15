Kevin Dion Bassett of Hayden, Idaho passed away on December 26th of natural causes. He was born in Nampa, Idaho on June 25th 1967 to Mick Bassett of Ontario, Oregon and Judy LeDoux of Eureka, Montana.
Kevin graduated high school in Ontario, Oregon in 1985. After graduating he went on to attend Oregon Institute of Technology earning a degree in radiology, later settling in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, beginning his career at then Kootenai Memorial Hospital. He later moved on to Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, Idaho.
He married Lisa Jones and was the proud father of two children Emily and Eric. They later divorced.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and competed in cross-country motorcycle racing, later turning his competitive spirit to golfing, competing in many tournaments. He had an adventurous spirit, living his life always on his own terms. This included vacation trips to Mexico with his fiancé Brenda and at one time tandem skydiving while there. Kevin enjoyed being with family and friends while sometimes entertaining them by relating stories of his oft calamitous-like incidents and adventures.
He thoroughly enjoyed his life's work in radiology, often commenting on how magnificently the human body was created.
His life ended but his spirit lives on with all the countless friends and family who not only liked him but loved him. He is survived by his father, mother, son Eric in Spokane, WA, daughter Emily in AK, brothers Cory (Sary) and Clayton from Ontario, OR, granddaughter Cedar and best friend and fiancé, Brenda Young of Hayden, ID.
No services are planned but a memorial to his life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, Kevbo.
