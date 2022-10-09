Kerri Lynn (Grove) Deardorff July 28, 1959- Oct 5, 2022
Fruitland
Kerri Lynn (Grove) Deardorff July 28, 1959- Oct 5, 2022
Fruitland
Kerri Lynn (Grove) Deardorff, age 63, of Fruitland, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on October 5th, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for Kerri’s close friends and family.
Kerri was born in Ontario, Oregon, July 28th 1959 to Thomas Mackey and Laura Willene Grove. Kerri was the fifth of seven children. During her school years, Kerri was very active in equine 4-H as well as cheerleading and lettering in track. Kerri graduated from Ontario High School in 1978 and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy in September, where she served as a Communication and Intelligence Specialist/Radioman until 1984. Kerri entered her two-year Naval Reserve obligation in 1984. Kerri received an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1986.
Kerri worked as the Chief Deputy City Clerk for the City of Fruitland from 1989 until 2019, when she reluctantly retired. Kerri was very loyal to her career and she likely would have continued working forever. However, retirement meant more time for traveling with her husband, Doug, as well as spending precious time with her kids and grandkids.
Kerri and Doug happily raised their blended family in Fruitland. Kristi, Kortney and Brandon were the light of their lives. Kristi brought three grandchildren into the picture followed by Brandon’s two children; that was the highlight for Kerri and Doug. They resided in Fruitland for the duration of their marriage, happily welcoming anyone in who wanted or needed a friend (or a beer).
Kerri and Doug were together for 29 years; finally tying the knot in 2006. There was never a dull moment with Kerri around, she was always up for a good time and a good laugh. Kerri was known to her friends and family by the nickname “Toot”, given to her by her father, when she was a child. She was given this loved nickname because she was the ornery one of the children, always causing some sort of havoc and discontent. Her father never used profanity around his children, so he used the name “Toot” in place of any kind of curse word.
Kerri is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Mackey Grove and Laura Willene Grove. She was lovingly survived by the love of her life, her husband, Doug Deardorff; children Kristi (Justin) Fish, Kortney Broecker (Vanessa) and Brandon (Sarah) Deardorff, seven grandchildren; Alexis Condle, Ashlyn and Aubree Fish, Makiya and Milliani Quezada and lastly Austyn and Dane Deardorff. She is also survived by many brothers and sisters, cousins and an entire community of love and support and of course, Chewy.
Kerri’s energy and enthusiasm for living were contagious and she will be greatly missed.
