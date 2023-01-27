Kent Kemble, 67 of Ontario, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Friday January 20th at his home. Kent was born in Ontario and raised on a farm in the Lincoln Heights area. He was the son of Irvin and Evelyn Kemble.
Kent married Donna Gienger on June 24th 1989.
Kent worked most of his years at Ore-Ida in Ontario.
Kent loved to hunt. He mainly took up Archery hunting and was very Successful. Kent loved sports as well. He played city league softball and basketball for many years. He was also a huge Boise State booster. Holding season tickets in football and basketball for 30 plus years.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Evelyn Kemble, his wife Donna Kemble, his brother Irvin B. Kemble.
Kent is survived by his sisters and brother in law's Janice and Doug Rees of Morgan Hill, California. Joanne and Duke Weir of Meridian, Idaho. Sister in law Donna Kemble of Ontario, Oregon. His brother and sister in law Steve and Judy Kemble of Nyssa, Oregon. Many nieces and Nephews and great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephew! Kent Loved His Family!
If you would like, please wear Boise State colors to the Celebration of Life.
A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, January 29th at 3PM at Christian Life Fellowship, Ontario Oregon.
